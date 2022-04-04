Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) will report $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $16.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $20.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.38%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

