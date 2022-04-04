Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on SRNE. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.38. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
