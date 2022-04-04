Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SBSI opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,595,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 60,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

