SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 5,064,229 shares.The stock last traded at $63.69 and had previously closed at $63.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 52,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,290,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,403,000 after buying an additional 1,630,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 224,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,278,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

