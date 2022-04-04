Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPB. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.57.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.37. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,648. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

