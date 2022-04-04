Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $119.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $118.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

SPB stock opened at $89.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,305,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 320,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

