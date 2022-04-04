Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £131.20 ($171.86) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a £135.90 ($178.02) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a £115 ($150.64) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £124.02 ($162.46).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

LON SPX opened at £127 ($166.36) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £122.93 and a 200-day moving average price of £143.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of £107.85 ($141.28) and a 52 week high of £172.25 ($225.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 97.50 ($1.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123 ($161.12), for a total transaction of £656,943 ($860,548.86).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.