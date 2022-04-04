Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 13,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,874,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.