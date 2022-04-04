Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Spok from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.
NASDAQ SPOK opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90. Spok has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $159.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%. This is a positive change from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.70%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spok by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,513,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 71,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Spok by 1,161.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 150,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spok by 22.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spok by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 392,044 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spok by 27.4% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.
About Spok (Get Rating)
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.
