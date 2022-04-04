Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $16.65

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $16.00. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on SRAD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.
About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)
Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.
