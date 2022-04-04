Stacks Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Billion (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00003174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $36.76 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00241220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.00207032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00034120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.59 or 0.07498535 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,891,967 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

