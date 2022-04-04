Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWK. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.00.

SWK stock opened at $140.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.46.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after buying an additional 904,661 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,384,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,492,000 after purchasing an additional 840,481 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

