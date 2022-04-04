Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.53. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

