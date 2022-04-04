State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 79,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Times by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 205,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYT stock opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

