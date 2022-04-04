State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,669,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 60.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RGA opened at $111.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.84. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

Several research firms have commented on RGA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

