State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,342 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of LPX opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.