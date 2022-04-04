State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.84 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. YETI’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Cowen decreased their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

