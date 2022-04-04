State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

THC stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.45. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

