State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.47.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

