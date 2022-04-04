State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $50.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 203.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,483 shares of company stock worth $752,580 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

