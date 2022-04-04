State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $95.50 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

