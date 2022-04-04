State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,642 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Paychex worth $25,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1,800.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 952,274 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,915,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,136,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,851,000 after acquiring an additional 511,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $138.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.40. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $92.74 and a one year high of $140.67.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

