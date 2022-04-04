State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $27,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $367.44 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.09.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.28.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.