State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 122.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 289,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 56,473 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $91.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

