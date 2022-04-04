State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Roku were worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Roku by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Roku by 199,050.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Roku by 129.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Roku by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Roku by 3.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $125.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.83. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

