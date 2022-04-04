State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $29,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $476.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.20 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

