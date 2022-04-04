State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.89 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in VeriSign by 381.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $225.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.10. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.53 and a 12-month high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,201 shares of company stock worth $6,001,978 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

