State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 815 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in STERIS were worth $13,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,469 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $248.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.26 and a 200 day moving average of $229.17. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $188.10 and a 12-month high of $249.06.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

