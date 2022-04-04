State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,142 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $30,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 132.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,630,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $350.60 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $274.60 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.48.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

