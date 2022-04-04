State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,651 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 683,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.
FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstEnergy (FE)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.