State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,651 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 683,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

FE opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.