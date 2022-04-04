State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,297 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,092 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 54,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG opened at $120.33 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

