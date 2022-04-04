State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 457 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cintas were worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTAS opened at $423.88 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.53 and a 200-day moving average of $409.19.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.