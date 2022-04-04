State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 978 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $263.17 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.96 and its 200-day moving average is $281.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.