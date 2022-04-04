State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $101.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.67.

STT stock opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

