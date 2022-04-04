Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,038 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 143.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $74.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

