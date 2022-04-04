Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.76.

Shares of COF stock opened at $130.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.20 and its 200 day moving average is $151.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.