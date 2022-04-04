Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,405 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDD. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,301 shares of company stock worth $518,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.19.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

