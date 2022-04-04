Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after acquiring an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $609,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $367.44 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.66 and a 200-day moving average of $380.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.28.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.