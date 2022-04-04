Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $410,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Edison International by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,518,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,450,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,593,000 after buying an additional 687,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Edison International stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $71.07.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.