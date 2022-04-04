Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NYSE SCM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,948. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $270.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

