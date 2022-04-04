STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in STERIS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in STERIS by 122.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after buying an additional 120,608 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of STERIS by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,469 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STE opened at $248.00 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $188.10 and a 12-month high of $249.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.17.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

