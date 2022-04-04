Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $301.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

