StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.47.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.66. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after buying an additional 591,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

