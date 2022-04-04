StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $103.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 463.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,144,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,550,000 after acquiring an additional 941,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,571,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,744,000 after buying an additional 218,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after buying an additional 206,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

