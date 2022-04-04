StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE AHT opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $339.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($16.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $104,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

