StockNews.com Begins Coverage on B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 269.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.