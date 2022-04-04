StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed stock opened at $511.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,682,000 after buying an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chemed by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,602,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.