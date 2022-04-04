StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of CAAS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.11. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,789. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.81.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in China Automotive Systems by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

