StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,048 shares of company stock worth $3,878,599. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $86,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.