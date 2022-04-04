StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $110.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average is $118.51. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $94.91 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.